FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ahead of the Oscars next Sunday, Fort Wayne’s Cinema Center is rolling out the red carpet. And you’re invited to feel like a star.

Cinema Center’s board members stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the event. Learn all that will happen at the Oscar Party in the above interview.

The Cinema Center’s Oscar Party is on Saturday, March 11 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. General admission is $50, students are $25. The Cinema Center is located at 437 E Berry Street. Click here to learn more information.