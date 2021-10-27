Cinema Center theater to reopen for first time since beginning of the pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cinema Center, a non-for-profit arthouse theater on East Berry Street, announced they plan to reopen for the first time since closing their doors at the beginning of the pandemic.

The theater will reopen on Friday, Nov. 12 and limit their hours to Friday and Saturday nights at first, with the possibility of additional showings in the future.

To help reduce exposure to COVID-19, seating capacity will be limited to 30 people per showing initially at the 126-seat theater. Masks will also be required, except when eating or drinking while seated, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

“After a long hiatus, we are looking forward to gathering as a community again and sharing the types of experiences only Cinema Center can provide,” said Executive Director Art Herbig.

In addition, Cinema Center’s main entrance will be moved from the back of the building to the front to facilitate traffic flow and prevent crowding. Tickets and concessions will be sold in the Spectator Lounge.

More plans for Cinema Center will be released in the near future.