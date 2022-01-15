Cinema Center brings ‘artsy cinematography’ to the big screen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Summit City’s local film center is starting off the new year with a few new shows to catch this season.

“Artsy Cinematography” is the theme for January at the Cinema Center, a theater that shows independent films on the big screen.

Audiences can see the coming-of-age story ‘Babyteeth’ Saturday night, and two more screenings are coming up later this month to go along with the artsy theme.

Starting this month, the Cinema Center has new COVID-19 protocols for theater audiences. Details are on the website.

Virtual screening is also an option that gives viewers the chance to rent films online and watch at home.

The Cinema Center, located downtown at 437 E. Berry St., is open weekly on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. or 10:30 p.m.

Visit the website for show times and tickets.