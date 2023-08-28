FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Cinema Center announced its full film lineup for its 8-year run of the Hobnobben Film Festival.

This year the festival is set to feature a record number of 144 films from 30 different countries in 27 languages. The festival’s Opening Night will screen 13 films from local and Indiana filmmakers, this adds to the more than 20% of the films featured having an Indiana connection.

“This festival is not just about movies; it’s a celebration of the creativity, passion, and storytelling that thrives within our own Hoosier community, and we are so excited to share that celebration with our Fort Wayne community and beyond,” said Amanda Hille, festival co-chair.

This year’s festival features film blocks from Ukrainian and Iranian films as well as exploring the cultures of multigenerational families and taboo topics often excluded in the mainstream film industry.

The in-person festival runs October 19-22. The virtual arm of the festival, which allows attendees to view films online, runs from October 19-31. The cost of tickets varies but for a single day pass it costs $30 except for opening night which only costs $15.

To see an exact breakdown of ticket types and a full schedule head to Hobnobben Film Festival’s website.