FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cindy Henry, the wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, announced Sunday she has pancreatic cancer in an op-ed she wrote for the Journal Gazette.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Cindy Henry wrote in Sunday’s publication of the newspaper on the editorial page.

The op-ed began with Cindy Henry expressing her gratitude for the connections she’s made in the community throughout the time her husband, Mayor Tom Henry, has spent in local politics. Then, after announcing the diagnosis, Cindy Henry said she still encourages her husband to run for a historical fifth term as mayor.

“… I continue to encourage him now, as I did before, to move forward with his plan to ask the voters for a final chance to finish his dream,” Cindy Henry wrote.

The mayor’s wife said in the article she may not be in the public eye as often for now, due to her compromised immune system, but she looks forward to the future.

The announcement comes a week after the mayor was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.