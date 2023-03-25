FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Saturday, teenage girls had the chance to score free prom dresses and accessories during the annual Cinderella Dress Day at the Grand Wayne Convention Center.

Hosted by the FWMS-Alliance, the event has been around for over two decades and offers “gently used” formal wear and accessories such as shoes, jewelry and wraps for free to girls in Grades 7-12.

Each girl who showed up received a full range of formal clothes and accessories:

– 1 long dress

– 1 short dress

– 2 pieces of jewelry

– hair and makeup accessories

Before girls get to check out the clothes, the FWMS-Alliance provided attendees with age-appropriate health information during a short health fair, said Tonya Hughes, FWMS-Alliance president.

Since the event’s inception, Cinderella Dress Day has provided an estimated 4,000 dresses to girls in the community, according to the event’s Facebook page.