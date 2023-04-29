FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friday is Cinco de Mayo and the party will get started at Electric Works in the afternoon. A festival will be happening at Union Street Market.

Electric Works Market Director Ermin Husidic and owner of Pikoso Burrito Co. Flora Barron stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the interview above.

Cinco de Mayo at Union Street Market is on Friday, May 5. Union Street Market is located at Electric Works, which is at 1622 Broadway. The fun goes from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. You can click here to learn more.