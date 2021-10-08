Cincinnati family offering $2K for return of lost dog; surveillance video released

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A family from Cincinnati is offering a $2,000 reward in hopes of finding their dog which escaped at a New Haven travel stop.

Noah Allen and his family were heading home to Cincinnati following a camping trip in the Fremont area on Sunday when they stopped at the Flying J in New Haven to get gas around 2:30 p.m. While there, the family’s dog, Zeke, got out of the car. The family then left before realizing Zeke was gone.

Zeke is believed to have picked up by someone who drove off in a dark-colored SUV.

Allen says he will not press charges and just wants his dog back.

Anyone with information is asked to call 513-505-9858 or Officer Jackson with the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080.