Cincinnati family looking for dog swiped at New Haven travel center

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A family has asked for the public’s help to find their dog, who was possibly taken while they were stopped at a New Haven travel center.

Noah Allen and his family were heading home to Cincinnati following a camping trip in the Fremont area on Sunday when they stopped at the Flying J in New Haven to get gas around 2:30 p.m. While there, the family’s dog, Zeke, got out of the car.

According to Allen, someone picked up the dog and drove away. Flying J staff provided surveillance photos that show the dog was driven away in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with any information on the missing dog is asked to (513) 505-9858 or Officer Jackson with the New Haven Police Department at (260) 748-7080.