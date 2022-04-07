FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The fire at a southwest Fort Wayne apartment building that displaced some 50 residents Saturday night was caused by cigarette butts.

Fort Wayne Fire Department Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor told WANE 15 on Thursday that the cause of the fire at Hunt Club Apartments was determined to be “improperly disposed of cigarette butts on a deck.” The fire was ruled accidental, O’Connor said.

Fire crews were called around 9:20 Saturday night to a building on Saddleback Court in the complex off Illinois Road west of Hadley Road, and arrived to find flames pushing out of the top two floors and the roof, according to a report.

Firefighters attacked the fire from all four sides of the building and from above, and brought the fire under control in 40 minutes, the report said. The building sustained heavy fire and water damage and moderate smoke damage.

All told, six engines, three ladder trucks and 40 firefighters responded to the blaze.

More than 50 residents were able to get out of the building and no injuries were reported. Fire officials said 23 of the building’s 24 units had been rented.