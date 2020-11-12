Churubusco teen gets creative in raising money for veterans nonprofit

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) —With Veterans Day, we salute the men and women who have served our country, but one Churubusco High School student is hoping to honor Northeast Indiana veterans all year-round.

“We raised $765 selling cookies and I made homemade dog toys made out of t-shirts that I’m going to be selling and I’m going to be hosting a golf outing this summer,” said Kendall Stuckey, 15.

The Churubusco High School freshman started raising money through her projects in October with a cookie sale. She sold cookies for $10 per dozen and ended up making 60 sales. The profits will go to support a cause close to her heart.

“I wanted to do some type of service project during my entire high school career,” said Stuckey. “I was really interested with veterans because there’s some veterans in my family and I just have a respect for them.”

It was one of the veterans in her life that connected Stuckey with nonprofit Our Turn To Serve, an organization that pairs veterans suffering from service-related trauma to trained service dogs.

“I met Steve [Thomas] and Lady, a veteran that I did CrossFit with,” said Stuckey. “He was my coach, and he has a service dog named Lady that he got from Our Turn to Serve.”

The money raised from Stuckey’s projects will help get more service dogs to veterans in need. It is an effort that Thomas said can have a profound impact on the life of those with a service-related trauma.

“The 22 a day, you know, the guys that are committing suicide are veterans across the US and things like that,” said Thomas. “It’s nice to have someone whose always got your back and when you’ve got anxiety and things like that, you’ve got someone whose always there.”

Stuckey hopes that her efforts inspire others to do their part for other people.

“I’ve taken away that as long as you’re helping other people, it doesn’t matter if you benefit from it at all, but all that matters is you’re helping other people be comfortable,” said Stuckey. “You’re helping other people be able to go through daily life better.”

Stuckey plans to continue raising money for veterans at least through the rest of her high school years and potentially beyond. She has launched a website to sell her dog toys and is also currently looking for sponsors for a golf outing fundraiser set for May 28, 2021, the Friday before Memorial Day. Anyone interested in sponsoring the event can reach Stuckey at KendallForVets@gmail.com.