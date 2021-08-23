Churubusco schools go temporarily virtual amid increasing COVID cases

CHURCUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — Smith Green Community Schools will switch to virtual learning for nearly two weeks as COVID cases in the district continue to rise.

Superintendent Dr. Daniel Hile said in a YouTube video on Monday that schools would temporarily move to virutal learning beginning Wednesday. Virtual learning will continue through the Labor Day holiday.

Students should return for in-person learning Tuesday, Sept. 7, Hile said.

Hile said the district was seeing an increasing number of COVID cases among students and staff, with a large percentage of students in quarantine. He said that has resulted in “inconsistency in learning and other challenges for our students and our families.”

According to state statistics, Churubusco High School has reported less than 5 new positive cases, but the elementary school has 14 cases, including 9 new cases.