CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Jr-Sr High School announced Thursday that it will be closed Friday due to a school tragedy. The Varsity and Junior Varsity football games have been canceled.

Extending our prayers to Churubusco Jr/Sr high school and the family that lost their child this evening pic.twitter.com/NYsLBuHSJo — NECC Sports (@NECC_Athletics) October 2, 2020

It is unclear what the tragedy is.