Churubusco family shares story after tire causes extensive damage to home

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — A Churubusco family is sharing their story after they said a passing truck driver left the scene after one of the truck’s tires damaged their home.

Stephanie Caldwell was wrapping Christmas presents while her daughter Charlie, 4, watched videos in another room last Wednesday when she heard the loudest crash she had ever heard.

“I was completely confused,” said Caldwell. “I had never heard anything like it. When I open the door, I saw the tire and I saw my daughter, but there was so much debris and destruction that I thought it was a car.”

Caldwell got her daughter out of the house and walked around, expecting to find a car or collision somewhere. However, all she found was the external damage to her house.

“I thought maybe there was a collision and just parts of the cars had come through the house. It never occurred to me that a single tire could do that much destruction.”

A neighbor who saw the incident told Caldwell and her husband, Caleb, that a semi-truck was driving by when a set of dual tires came off. One went into a field while the other went straight through the Caldwells’ house, leaving a path of extensive damage in its wake.

“The header shattered and exploded like a shotgun shot,” said Caleb. “I mean, there is holes on all the drywall, broken windows, it shot upstairs. It broke the handrails on the banister for the stairs going up.”

“[The] couch is actually broken on the back,” added Stephanie. “The wood inside of it is actually snapped in two.”

It is damage they will have to live with for weeks, as many of the supplies they need are on backorder.



“Because of COVID, I think everything is on backorder or delayed,” said Caleb. “They’re saying our front door might take anything from 16 to 17 weeks to get shipped in. The windows are six to eight weeks out so I think for this winter we’re just going to board up the front of the house, try to insulate it well and wait for our doors to come in and get everything fixed.”

They said are not as upset about the damage because they can understand that accidents happen, but they are frustrated with the driver’s actions after the damage was done.

“Accidents happen and we’re just so thankful to God that everyone is alive,” said Caleb. “We can replace front doors, and drywall, and windows, and those types of things, but a witness that was there said they saw the truck driver stop. They explained to him, hey, you just lost two tires and one of them went into a field and one of them went into these people’s houses and I guess the truck driver jumped into his truck and drove away, and that’s just frustrating. He didn’t know if there were any injuries either.”

Caleb said they are also thankful that it happened when it did, around 2:45 pm, because their other three daughters were due home from school any moment, and had they been home would most likely have been standing in the path of the tire.

The Caldwells told WANE 15 the Allen County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for the driver of the truck. We’ve reached out to the department for more information about where that investigation and will update this article when we know more.