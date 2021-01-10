Churubusco building destroyed in fire

Due to the area’s rural setting with no fire hydrants, six additional departments were called for water tankers to shuttle water to the scene. The fire took over an hour to get under control.

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The cause of a fire that destroyed a building on Noble County Road Saturday night is under investigation.

The Churubusco/Smith Township Fire Department was called to a building fire around 10:45 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the building engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed.

Due to the area’s rural setting with no fire hydrants, six additional departments were called for water tankers to shuttle water to the scene. The fire took over an hour to get under control.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries. He was checked and released by medics at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.