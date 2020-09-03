Churches talk about racism from religious perspective

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — First Presbyterian and the Unitartian Universalist Congregations have wanted to spark conversations about racism for some time now but they ultimately want to do more than just talk.

On their road to addressing racism in Fort Wayne, they are hosting a series of public talks called Conversations About Race to discuss race and systemic racism, and how it relates to religion.

“How do we as people of faith look at this issue?” asked Rev. Anne Epling, pastor for First Presbyterian and a recent appointee to Mayor Tom Henry’s new Mayor’s Commission on Police Reform and Racial Injustice. “How do our sacred scriptures speak to this issue and then how does that inform our actions moving forward?”

Epling said the meets are not limited to their own congregations. Several other churches were represented in the crowd. Others, like Joel Grillo, came after hearing about the Sacred Conversations About Race by word-of-mouth and felt compelled to attend so that he could better understand the current racial tensions.

“I want to understand why there’s so much frustration, so much confusion,” said Grillo. “I want to understand why we can’t all be on the same page.”

Grillo said part of that understanding is educating himself on where both sides are coming from. He feels as if he has already learned a lot from just the first two Sacred Conversations.

“We kind of talked about a cultural dividing point within the community and where that boundary may or may not be, north or south versus east or west and poverty in the community and what kind of effects that has on the African American community as well as the rest of the community,” said Grillo.

While they feel education is necessary, in the end, they hope to turn their conversations into action and develop a plan to ease tensions and unite the Fort Wayne community.

“That’s the longterm goal here, is to move the needle forward,” said Epling. “Talking is great. It’s necessary to be educated and learn but ultimately what can we do now?”

Three more Sacred Conversations About Race are planned for Sept. 9, Sept, 16, and Sept. 23 at Lakeside Park Pavillion #2 from 6:30-8:30 pm. The meeting on Sept. 16 will feature a panel to discuss how systemic racism has affected various demographics in Fort Wayne.

People are asked to bring their own chair as well as wear a mask and practice social distancing. Pre-registration is also required because space at the Pavillion is limited. Visit First Presbyterian’s website for registration information for future events.