FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Historic church buildings around Indiana- including in Huntington and Fort Wayne- are being preserved with the help of a $10 million grant.

Sacred Places Indiana, a program of Indiana Landmarks, received the grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc. According to a release from Sacred Places, the money will be used to expand the program’s efforts to preserve historic churches and support congregations.

So far, Sacred Places has worked with 43 churches around Indiana spanning 14 denominations. The program includes training in community engagement, partnerships, fundraising, and more to provide churches with resources to sustain both the physical structures and the congregations that worship there.

Two churches in the program include Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church in Fort Wayne, and St. Peter’s First Community Church in Huntington.

Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church in Fort Wayne. (Credit to Sacred Places Indiana) St. Peter’s First Community Church in Huntington. (Credit to Sacred Places Indiana)

“After seven years of operating Sacred Places Indiana, Indiana Landmarks is ready to accept the challenge of expanding the program to offer meaningful assistance to even more congregations,” said Marsh Davis, president of Indiana Landmarks. “We are grateful to Lilly Endowment for the opportunity to sustain and grow this valuable initiative.”

Over the next three years, Sacred Places hopes the grant can be the gift that keeps on giving. The goal is to create “a more robust matching grant program” offering planning grants of up to $25,000, capital grants of up to $500,000, and emergency grants of up to $250,000 to qualifying congregations.

Along with easing financial burdens for churches in Indiana, Sacred Places plans to implement the technical expertise of preservation staff with Indiana Landmarks to protect and maintain the “historic character” of each church.