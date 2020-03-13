Churches adjust weekend service plans to limit spread of coronavirus to worshipers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several local churches have announced adjustments worship services this weekend in response to the threat of spreading coronavirus amogst Church gatherers.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese announced a dispensation for the obligation of Sunday mass for the next three Sundays across the diocese. He says Catholic mass services will continue as scheduled, but that there will be some changes from the normal format.

“There will be no receiving of holy communion from the cup. In other words, the precious blood will not be distributed. We ask people not to shake hands, there will be no sign of peace. And that extra care be taken not to spread any germs to others by staying a safe distance from other people as well,” said Bishop Rhoades.

Other congregations across the area have chosen to postpone services for the time being. One example is City Church, where members will turn to technology as a means for worship services.

“We’re going to stream our service for our Church members. We’ll post it on our Facebook page, we’ll post it on our Instagram account. We’ll also post it on our website. Anybody can gather their families together in their own homes, maybe in a coffee shop. Just in a space where they aren’t going to be surrounded by masses of people,” said Pastor Freeman.

Pastor Freeman also said that he plans to conduct Facebook Live sessions throughout the upcoming weeks where people can interact and worship with him online. He believes that this will be an unique way to interact with the rest of the Church community.

Pathway Community Church has shared via Facebook that services will also be streamed online on their website.

Those who are not members of the above mentioned congregations and have questions about services are encouraged to call ahead.