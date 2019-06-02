Church skips service to help with tornado recovery efforts

A Fort Wayne congregation is coming through in a big way to help those affected by tornadoes in Celina, Ohio and Pendleton, Indiana.

Instead of attending Sunday services, members of Avalon Missionary Church shopped for supplies to help with recovery efforts.

Umber’s Do It Best Hardware opened its doors early today to help with the cause and the community responded.

At least two trailers full of supplies will be sent to victims of the tornadoes.

Bottled water, cleaning supplies, gloves and rags were all purchased by church members.

To help out, the store offered a 10% discount on all supplies and invited members of a congregation in Pendleton, Ohio to shop as well.

Volunteers with Avalon Missionary Church will drive down the supplies in the next couple of days.