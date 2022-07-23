FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A church in Fort Wayne has an entertaining and educational event Saturday to provide resources for health and wellbeing in the community.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church & Preschool is holding a health fair and carnival with giveaways like free lunch, diapers, school supplies and more.

Organizers said social agencies from around the region are there providing resources and health education. There’s also an open house for the preschool associated with the church.

Two pickleball courts are open, as well as a bounce house and games for kids.

It’s all happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is indoors as storms move through the area.

Details are on the church’s Facebook page.