FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For “All Saints Day,” the First Presbyterian Church on West Wayne Street hosted a service to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Nov. 1 is historically known as All Saints Day, which honors all saints of the church and the memory of deceased relatives.

This year, the bell on the church tower rang one time for every thousand people who died from the virus, which is about 250 times.