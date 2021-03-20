Church holds protest in support of #StopAsianHate movement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Members of First Presbyterian Church held a protest against racism and hate aimed towards Asians.

Around 30 people lined the block of Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse with signs urging people to “Stop Asian Hate” and messages of peace and love. The church organized the protest after eight people, most of whom were Asian, were shot and killed in Atlanta. Police have said it is too early to tell if the shootings were racially motivated, but coverage following the shootings has amplified stories of racism that Asians in the U.S. have faced through a social media movement called #StopAsianHate.

The church was driven to show their support for the movement because they have a large Korean membership.

“It seemed like the right thing to do to come out here on a Saturday morning and invite our members to come out, raise our signs, and stay in solidarity with our own church members,” said Reverand Anne Epling. “The national news and events have prompted us to be out here. But once we said we were coming out, we then started hearing from our friends and fellow church members that microaggressions that they are facing now in their day-to-day life.”

Reverend Dr. YoungSoo An, an associate pastor for the church, said these microaggressions have sometimes become more violent.

“In 11 years, I didn’t worry about my safety, but I started to worry about my family’s safety and my church members’ safety,” said An, who has lived in Fort Wayne for 11 years.

Antoinette Lee said that she has not experienced racism throughout her 48 years of living in Decatur, but that she believes that much of the aggression against Asian people happening on a national level in the past year has been because of the coronavirus pandemic and its ties to China.

“I do believe the majority of people, if they express the violence it’s because of [the] pandemic, and my wishes as soon as a pandemic is over, I hope we can go back to our peaceful way,” Lee said.

The group said they have not heard of any violent instances happening in the Fort Wayne area, but that they felt pulled to speak out before it could become an issue.

“If we did not say anything, this situation will be getting worse and worse,” said An. “This is time to say something.”

“The America I knew 50 years ago when I was going to school in Indiana, it was the most beautiful environment and I appreciated it,” said Lee. “We have to change. Jesus taught us, no, you love your neighbors and that love is the strongest method or way of living. And that should be the way the violence won’t do and it will harm people.”