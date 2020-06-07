Church adjusts summer program amid pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A church on the city’s Southwest side held unique pet adoptions on Sunday.

Emmanuel Community Church handed out 300 stuffed animals as a part of their children’s’ summer program. The kids got to pick their animal and will spend the next two months taking care of them by reading Bible scripture and writing about it in journals. They were originally supposed to pick them up in their Sunday school classrooms but the church is still online-only because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that, the church felt like the pandemic had taken enough away from the kids these past few months.

“Kids right now, they need comfort and so these animals are going to give them that physical comfort but then they also really need that spiritual comfort right now,” said Shandra Hathaway, Pastor of Children’s Ministries. “We just felt like this still needed to happen and we made a way to do it.”

Once Emmanuel Community Church resumes children’s ministry in August, the kids will bring their stuffed animals back to church to talk about their summer.