‘Christmas Spectacular’ music performance kicks off next weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Some of Fort Wayne’s most extraordinary vocal talents will be spotlighted in a “Christmas Spectacular” performance next weekend.

The show, presented by Three Rivers Music Theatre, features holiday favorites from a wide variety of genres.

“We sing a variety of different vocal styles. We are singing from gospels and straight ahead musical theater, pop,” said Brandon Porter, the theatre’s musical director. “We just are all up singing, dancing. It’s not a fully staged like musical production. We’re really just singing songs and it’s such a fun time.”

Porter said some of the popular songs that will be performed include “In the Bleak Midwinter” and “Joy to the World.”

“It’s really exciting because we also have performers from all age ranges,” said Lydia Tremaine, one of the artists. “We have our pre professionals with our Three Rivers Music Theatre. So, we’ve got some kids all the way up to some adults who have been doing shows so I’m really excited to be a part of it.”

The showtimes are:

Friday, December 10 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 11 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 12 at 6 p.m.

It will be held in the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, located at 300 E Main Street. To buy a ticket, click here.