Christmas on Broadway to return, modifications made

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Christmas on Broadway is on! The organizers said the annual event will still happen.

However, it will be modified due to the ongoing pandemic.

The event organizers, Steve Shine and Tom Hardin, said attendees are being asked not to gather on the Broadway Plaza outside of their law offices.

This year’s theme is “We need a Little Christmas, Right this Very Minute!”

“Keeping Fort Wayne’s spirit bolstered and bright is why, this year, more than ever, ‘Christmas On Broadway’ will be a beacon of hope for our community,” event organizers and law partners Steve Shine and Tom Hardin said.

Instead, they ask people line the sidewalks on both sides of Broadway, between Broadway and Creighton on the northern end and Broadway and Park Avenue on the southern end. Broadway will be closed between Creighton and Park Avenue from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on the night of the event.

The 40-foot Colorado Spruce will still be on display with 40,000 lights. A fireworks display will also happen. Instead of the traditional ceremonies, a parade will take place.

“We are fortunate that there is a straight line of sight from Broadway and Creighton looking south to the Broadway Plaza, allowing all of the spectators to have a full view of the Christmas Tree and fireworks lighting all along the five block route,” Shine said.

In a press release, Shine said the event has initial approval and is tentatively authorized by both the Allen County Department of Health and Traffic Engineering for the city of Fort Wayne. Final approval will be subject to any further directives from the Governor.

“If the community spread of COVID-19 and the positivity rates increase, we will adapt our event to comply with all safety recommendations. We will be able to ‘pivot’ quite readily, given that this is an outdoor event. No matter what, the tree and the fireworks will be lit. Should the restrictions be lessened by the time of the event, however, we still will be asking attendees to engage in social distancing, wear a mask and, if anyone is not feeling well, they should not attend the event,” Shine said.

Christmas on Broadway is Friday, November 20th.