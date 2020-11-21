Christmas on Broadway lights up the night and spectators spirits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —Christmas on Broadway lit up a 40 foot Colorado Spruce with 40 thousand lights Friday night.

This year featured a scaled-down version due to pandemic precautions. People lined the sidewalk on both sides of Broadway to help keep crowds down.

Instead of the traditional ceremonies, a parade took place with Santa and Mrs. Clause riding in on a firetruck.

The theme this year: ‘We need a Little Christmas Right this very minute’ and spectators couldn’t agree more.

“We are happy to be out here because there hasn’t been a lot to do the whole year and this is a chance to be out with a family,” the Bird family said. “To be able to do the Christmas thing, I mean so much is being canceled, schools and everything else so we are just happy to be out here.”

“Seeing my kids so excited when the lights turn on and having a chance to get outside and play,” the Bredemeyer family said.

This was the sixteenth year for the event and organizers say they plan to bring back the tradition bigger and better next year.