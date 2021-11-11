Christmas music now playing on 103.9 Wayne FM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — ‘Tis the season for Christmas music!

Adams Radio Group announced Thursday that 103.9 Wayne FM “flipped the switch” and began playing Christmas music at 7 a.m. The first song: Andy Williams’ rendition of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

103.9 Wayne FM will play festive Christmas tunes around the clock thru Christmas Day, Adams Radio Group said. The playlist was curated by 103.9 Wayne FM Director of Programming Rob Mack.

“The e-mails, comments, messages and phone calls begin in late October, all asking when 103.9 Wayne FM will be playing Christmas music this year,” said Mack. “With cold weather on the way this weekend, maybe even a few snowflakes, and displays going up at stores and all around town, we are ready to say it is Christmas in Fort Wayne!”

The regular 103.9 Wayne FM format will resume after Christmas.