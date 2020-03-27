Christmas lights reappear in Wells County to spread hope during coronavirus

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — It’s been three days since Indiana’s Stay-at-Home Order went into effect, leaving some Hoosiers stuck at home.

With so many people isolated inside their homes, residents and business owners in Wells County have started stringing up Christmas lights as a sign of hope amid coronavirus fears.

“Christmas is a time of joy,” Business owner Quinn Kumfer said. “Its a time of happiness. There is literally no better way to light up the darkness and the way we feel right now than to bring back joy and bring back Christmas.”

Kumfer is the owner of a video production and marketing company in Bluffton. Earlier this week he received a call to action from fellow business owner Jeff Lemore. Lemore asked Kumfer to make a video that included a message of unity, hope, bible verses, and Christmas lights. With those guidelines, Kumfer took to Facebook to share his video which showcased local business and started the movement #LightUpWells



House located on Main Street in Bluffton.

Lights at Tipsy Ditch located in Ossian.

Lights at Headz Up Hair and Tanning in Bluffton.

Lights at Saint Joseph Catholic Church

Lights at Billy Ann’s in Bluffton.

Lights at Thoma/Rich & Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

“Who doesn’t like Christmas,” Kumfer said. “The goal is to make people smile.”

Residents and local businesses are getting out those, twinkling, colorful and bright lights back out on display to lift spirits during these dark times.

Lights for sale at Do it Best Hardware located in Bluffton.

One participant is the Do it Best in Bluffton. The hardware store unpacked its Christmas lights and now has them displayed at the front of the store. Those lights are for sale and store manager Gage Reed said the purpose of the lights is to get people talking and to help spread the word.

“We are starting to start a movement,” Reed said. “This is a dark and gloomy time. No one of my generation or generations past has faced anything like this aptitude. This virus is taking over and what we are trying to do is start the movement. Let’s come together and make our town shine.”

Within the first day of Kumfer’s call to action, the movement spread beyond the county limits. Reed said that he’s reached out to friends and family in other states who are now stringing up their lights to show there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Taking a drive around Wells County the lights weren’t hard to find. Driving around Bluffton and Ossian you could find little displays in windows and lights around houses.

The city of Bluffton also plans to participate. Mayor John Whicker says the city will put up lights downtown within the next week. However, unlike Christmas, there won’t be as many due to the city observing the state mandate of only essential employees working.

If you would like to participate you can share photos of your Christmas lights by using the hashtag #LightUpWells.

