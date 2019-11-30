Christmas in the Park celebrates meaning of Christmas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The holiday spirit is all around us this time of year. However, a festival is making sure the true meaning of Christmas is remembered.

Christmas in the Park is Saturday, November 30th and Sunday, December 1st.

The event is part of the Christ Child Festival, celebrating the true meaning of Christmas “by sharing the love of Christ with our community.”

The event is free and family friendly. Features of the festival include Bethlehem live, stage performances, horse-drawn wagon rides, camel tent, refreshments, and more.

The event also has features that let you help other, like writing a Christmas note of appreciation to a local veteran.

Christmas in the Park goes on from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Click here for more information.