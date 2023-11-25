FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The holidays bring out some of the most beloved events at the University of Saint Francis. And the university is ready to welcome you and your family to take part.

Brookside Tours start December 1 and go through the 10. Limited spots are available for Breakfast with Saint Nicholas on December 2. The Holiday Art Bazaar is also on Saturday, December 2. And the Lighting of the Lake and Living Nativity is on Sunday, December 3. You can click here to learn more.