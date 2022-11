FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend, you can enjoy German holiday traditions while shopping from local vendors at Christkindlmarkt.

Learn more about the market and its offerings in the interview above.

Christkindlmarkt is on Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. unti 3 p.m. Saint Nikolaus will be available from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for photos. The event will be at Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive.