Christian music stars help raise funds for Rescue Mission

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A hybrid event was held at the Coliseum Tuesday evening to raise money to help the area homeless and the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.

The Appleseed room at the Coliseum held the banquet at 50% capacity. Each table held only six people while the other half of the audience tuned in virtually.

“Tonight is an event of celebration. While we’re still in the midst of a pandemic we’re using proper physical distancing and we’re following the dictates of the Department of Health,” said President, CEO and Senior Pastor of the Rescue Mission Donovan Coley. “We felt really comfortable, just having six people to a table, to be able to provide the funding necessary to serve the men, women and children who come to the Rescue Mission for help.”

The event was emceed by Dirk Rowley with performances by Christian singers Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith.

The Rescue Mission was just short of its goal until Amy Grant announced at the end of the event that she would donate $5,000. This donation helped the Mission hit the evening’s financial goal of $500,000.

To donate or learn more, visit fwrm.org