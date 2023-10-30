FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Monday night Christian Community Healthcare hosted the Heart for Our Community Gala, which sought to raise money for the ministry.

Christian Community Healthcare helps low to mid-income families gain free healthcare with no restrictions. The focus of this ministry group is to give anyone the ability to receive preventative and urgent healthcare with or without insurance.

Proposed blueprints for the new healthcare facility.

The ministry also announced plans to build a facility right in the Headwaters Church campus. The evening partially was to raise support to build the new location named ‘Wellness on Wells.’

This new building would feature 4 medical exam rooms, as well as a full-service dental facility. With the new building, the ministry also hopes to provide more preventative care to the community as well as nutrition classes.

Christian Community Healthcare encourages anyone interested in volunteering to do so, whether you are working in the medical profession or have a different set of skills. For information on volunteering call (260) 250-4404 or email info@cchcin.org.