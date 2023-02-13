FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Former New Jersey Governor will headline the 2023 Allen County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner scheduled for April 19.

“The appearance of Governor Christie continues the long line of nationally prominent speakers including, most recently, U.S. Senator Rick Scott, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Vice President Mike Pence that have appeared at GOP dinner events,” said Allen County GOP Chairman Steve Shine.

The Lincoln Day Dinner will be held at Ceruti’s Summit Park, 6601 Innovation Boulevard. For more information visit allencountygop.com.