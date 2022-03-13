FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – All aboard The Great Train Connection happening at the Botanical Gardens in downtown Fort Wayne.

Connect with Fort Wayne’s rich railroad history where local railroad clubs will be presenting all types of interactive displays ranging from G scale to HO to tiny N scale model trains and more.

There is a “freight time” for the whole family, especially the littlest engines! No registration is required. Adult tickets are $7, kids ages 3-17 are $5, and anyone under the age of 2 gets in free. The Great Train Connection runs from March 11 to March 13 from noon until 6 p.m.