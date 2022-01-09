Chocolate Fest returns to support needs of children in northeast Indiana

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The sweetest event of the year is coming up next month.

Chocolate Fest returns for its 2022 fundraiser Friday, Feb. 11.

Jim Cherry, the event coordinator, said the night includes an all-you-can-eat sundae bar, along with three dipping stations where you can choose from white, milk and dark chocolate. There is also a dinner, cash bar, live band and silent auction.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Orchid Event Center. Tickets are on sale for $40 each and VIP tables are $500. Cherry said Saturday tickets were almost sold out.

The festival is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the John Chapman Kiwanis Foundation, which supports underserved children’s programs in northeast Indiana.

“We’re supporting a lot of those organizations that aren’t as publicly known, but still need support and are very popular- and needed- in the community,” Cherry said.

The nonprofit supports Erin’s House for Grieving Children, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Riley Children’s Hospital, and many more area organizations.

Contact 260-637-8184 to purchase festival tickets.