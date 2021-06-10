Chocolate-covered cicadas? ‘Certainly NOT’ at DeBrand, owner says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Whether you want them or not, you’re not likely to find sweet cicada treats in Fort Wayne anytime soon.

Earlier this week, WANE 15 shared a story out of Maryland about a chocolate shop that is selling chocolate-covered cicadas. There, at Chouquette Chocolates in Bethseda, the dipped insects are “flying off the shelves” to the tune of a ten-day backlog for cicada orders, the owner said.

The report was one of the top stories on wane.com for the day, and it got us thinking, what about in Fort Wayne?

Chocolate covered cicadas in Maryland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Dirk Rowley reached out to local chocolatiers DeBrand Fine Chocolates and Sweets So Geek to learn whether we might see any sweet chocolatey Brood X cicadas on shop shelves in the coming weeks.

Short answer: probably not.

“Haha! NO! Ewwwww,” DeBrand owner Cathy Brand-Beere responded.

She added: “You certainly will NOT find those at DeBrand! Lol.”

Sweets So Geek owner Chad Seewald also said you won’t see chocolate-covered cicadas at his Georgetown Square location, but not necessary due to disgust. Seewald said he wasn’t sure how to get product.

We’ll see.

The periodical Brood X cicadas are emerging in the area for the first time since 2004.