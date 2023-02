FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The city of Fort Wayne is getting a new Chipotle that will officially open on Feb. 16.

The new restaurant location will include a drive-thru pickup lane so people can pick up online orders without leaving their cars, which the company calls a “Chipotlane.”

This is the second Chipotlane to open up in the Fort Wayne area and will be located on 1715 Apple Glen Boulevard.

This location’s hours will be everyday from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.