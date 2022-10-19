A Chipotle is being built at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd. in Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Jefferson Pointe Chipotle is moving to a stand-alone, larger location a few hundred feet away.

A Chipotle representative confirmed to WANE 15 that the fast casual eatery was relocating from inside the shopping center to the old Bob Evans location at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd.

Chipotle already has a sign up on the building.

The Chipotle representative said it will add a “Chipotlane digital drive-thru pickup lane” at the new location, to “provide more access and convenience.”

The new location is scheduled to open this winter, the Chipotle spokesperson said.

A Jefferson Pointe spokesperson said they’d be able to “confirm those related details in the coming weeks.

Louisville-based fast casual restaurant Joella’s Hot Chicken had planned to open a location in the location but said in March 2020 it was scrapping the plans “due to unforeseen construction costs.”