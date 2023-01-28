FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A favorite at local farmers markets now has a storefront near downtown Fort Wayne.

Saturday is the grand opening of Chimney Cakes Bakery & Caffé, already known around the area for their signature goodies that come from Transylvania.

You can get a taste Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the storefront on West Main Street.

A chimney cake is a large, hollow spiral of dough that’s hand rolled and baked on a special wooden cylinder. They’re most often covered in sugar or cinnamon, but the bakery plans to make some savory ones too.

During the opening weekend, the store is offering complimentary espresso shots with the purchase of a chimney cake, along with live music.