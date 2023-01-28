FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A favorite at local farmers markets now has a storefront near downtown Fort Wayne.
Saturday is the grand opening of Chimney Cakes Bakery & Caffé, already known around the area for their signature goodies that come from Transylvania.
You can get a taste Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the storefront on West Main Street.
During the opening weekend, the store is offering complimentary espresso shots with the purchase of a chimney cake, along with live music.