FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Elementary school students across the Fort Wayne area are getting lessons in more than math, spelling, and reading. They’re learning about respect and celebrating the differences in all people thanks to a new children’s book from a local author and teenage illustrator.

Recently, Amy Hanna and KK Kokonaing spent time at Eel River Elementary school reading Hop and Seek to kindergarten and first grade classes. Hanna wrote the book and Kokonaing, a senior at Carroll High school, illustrated it.

Carroll senior KK Kokonaing’s first illustrated book

“This is my first published work so I’m really excited to be able to share it, and also just share it with the younger generation,” said Kokonaing. “I know how impactful it is because when I was younger I would’ve really benefitted from something like this.”

The book centers around a character called Jenny Bunny who learns that she’s much different from her group of friends that include mice, a salamander, and a praying mantis. Throughout the book Jenny Bunny learns that her differences don’t make her bad or wrong, they make her special and unique.

“It’s a simple message, but it’s an important one because kids need to know that they don’t need to compare themselves to others. You’ll always fall short if you do that but if you remember that you’re created wonderfully and unique by a creator, if you remember that, you will go far in life because you’ll set your own standards and your own goals in life,” said Kokonaing.

KK Kokonaing leads a drawing activity

After reading to the classes, Kokonaing and Hanna asked the kids to draw what makes them special. Many drew pictures of their families and friends.

Kokonaing is part of RespectTeam, an organization that Amy Hanna leads. The non-profit travels to different schools to talk to students about the importance of self-respect and respect of others.

“I think when we start young with our students and really teach them how to value themselves, they can better value other people,” said Hanna. “And nowadays, we need our young people to understand how to respect themselves and how to respect other people so they can create a more healthy community.”

RespectTeam also holds “Teen Speak” events which are similar to Ted Talks but they’re lead by middle and high school students. The organization also has the 360 Awards which honors local students who are making positive differences.

Hop and Seek is the group’s first venture into the elementary schools, and it’s being met with lots of enthusiasm.

KK Kokonaing reads to a class at Eel River Elementary School March, 17

“One of my favorite moments was something one of our little guys said in first grade, he said ‘what makes us special is the love inside of us,’ and I said yes that’s the perfect answer, we’re all a little different but we have love inside of us and that’s what makes us all special.”

Hanna originally wrote Hop and Seek for her young nieces, because “sometimes there are just hard things, especially as little girls, that you go through and you question your value and if you’re special, and I just wanted to create something for them to let them know that yes, you are special and you are valuable, you might not be able to do everything you want to do, but there are some things you can do, and that’s what make you special” she said.

Throughout the whole process, Hanna taught Kokonaing how to write a contract and submit her sketches. Kokonaing says it took her about 6 months to sketch out the pictures and color them in. She’s not only proud to be a first-time published illustrator, but to be a positive example for the new fans of Jenny Bunny.

“I didn’t realize the weight of the impact it could have until I met the kids and they said they wanted to be an artist, an illustrator, and that’s possible for them now because they’ve seen somebody do it and I just think that’s really cool,” said Kokonaing.

Hop and Seek is currently for sale on Amazon.

Hanna hopes to continue touring the local elementary schools teaching the positive messages Hop and Seek’s pages hold. Kokonaing, meanwhile, isn’t ruling out illustrating more in the future, and right now is looking ahead to college in the fall. She’s thinking about going to Bethel University where she wants to study worship arts and psychology.