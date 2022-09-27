HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) – A program in Hamilton is providing free books to children 5 years old and younger who live in the city, through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Starting in November, Hamilton Lake Imagination Library is offering age-appropriate books to children who register for the program, according to a release from the organization. Kids will receive a free book in the mail each month.

The group said on Facebook the first book will be The Little Engine That Could. Those living in the 46742 zip code are eligible.

The organization in Hamilton manages registration and pays the cost of mailing books to registered kids. They said in the release they held a successful fundraising raffle in August with artwork from Mark Miner, an area photographer and artist.

“With Mark’s help, we were able to exceed our $10,000 goal which will allow us to adequately fund the program in Hamilton for quite a few years,” said Diane Luechauer, one of the group’s founding members.

The group works with United Way of Steuben County and hopes to expand the program to all of Steuben County in early 2023, according to the release.