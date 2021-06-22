Children age 6-13 invited to Salamonie Forest Preschool

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting children ages 6-13 to Salamonie Forest Preschool from Nov. 2021 – Apr. 2022.

The class will be offered one Wednesday a month from 9 a.m. to noon at Salamonie Interpretive Center in Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area in Andrews, the DNR said. Classes will be held on Nov. 3, Dec. 8, Jan. 5, Feb. 2, Mar. 2, and Apr. 20.

The entire class time is held outdoors, rain or shine. Students are asked to dress for the weather.

“This unique program is designed to enhance the school-aged child’s basic education and includes: taking hikes, building, team work, cooperation, deepening social skills and making a connection to grow their responsibility as stewards of the earth. The children will grow in confidence, balance, strength, compassion, empathy, appreciation, and problem-solving,” the DNR said.

The program fee for the package of six sessions is $60 per child, ages 6-13 and additional siblings are $50. Advance registration is required. Limited space available. Register by calling Upper Wabash Interpretive Services at 260-468-2127.



In compliance with Back on Track Indiana, CDC social distancing guidelines and use of face coverings if indoors or closer than six feet will be practiced.

For more information on other UWIS programs, visit dnr.IN.gov, UWIS Facebook page, or call 260-468-2127.