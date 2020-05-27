Children a focus for the Allen County Department of Health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Department of Health provided an update Wednesday afternoon. The web call focused on maintaining the health of children.

Doctors briefly spoke upon the rare condition, Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C.

Currently, Indiana only has one confirmed MIS-C case. It is in the Indianapolis area.

That condition lead to doctors speaking on the importance of children seeing their pediatricians. They said they’re here for you to help navigate any disease or condition you might be questioning.

A lot of the web call focused on schooling, too.

“We do expect for this disease to increase in prevalence when schools open. And that’s not because schools are doing anything wrong, it is because children are impulsive, as we all know, and it will we be a very difficult task to make sure procedures are in place so that they will not spread this disease more than it needs to,” says Dr. Tony GiaQuinta with Parkview Health.

Even with the expectation of higher COVID-19 cases when kids return to school, health officials want to see kids back in the classroom.

“When we weigh the pros and cons of whether we should reopen schools in the fall, it is so important that children are on the scale. The needs of children are on the scale. We must weigh that. And not only consider the spread of the disease and how it will affect adults, we must consider how keeping children out of school is going to impact the health and development of our children,” says Dr. GiaQuinta.

Health officials gave a long list of the benefits schools provide children: language development, learning and following rules, dealing with failures and frustrations in a safe space, sharing, respecting authority figures, socialization, and keeping a routine among others.

The education system also keeps kids safe from child abuse and neglect. The Allen County Department of Health says typically 20% of reports for abuse and neglect come from education system.

Director of Trauma and acute care surgery at Parkview Lisa Hollister says because of this, the community needs to step up and help report child abuse and neglect. She says anyone can report, even if there is just a suspicion.

“We are their voice. Because they don’t have a voice, we have to be, the adults in the community have to speak for them, because they are not able to. And child abuse is 100% preventable,” says Hollister.

Abuse cases can be reported at 1-800-800-5556.

Medical professionals are also encouraged parents to get their kids to the pediatrician before school starts for immunizations.

Low-cost immunization clinic, Super Shot, reported it had 70% less kids coming in this March and April than previous years.

