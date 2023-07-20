FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Many people dream of throwing a first pitch at a professional baseball game and The Fort Wayne TinCaps make that dream come true for a lot folks. Thursday, their first pitch will be thrown by Phyllis “Fritzie” Sorg, an 88 year-old women who has been practicing at long as she can remember.

“I just like throwing the ball,” said Sorg.

Growing up, Phyllis would play in the summer time as a fun outdoor activity.

“I always played on church teams,” Sorg said. “I usually was a catcher that was my favorite position.”

Phyllis throws a baseball around five days a week at the Lutheran Life Village, a nursing home where she lives.

“For 30 minutes in the mornings to keep my upper body moving and always be able to raise my arms over my head,” Sorg explained.

Phyllis explained to WANE 15 that she isn’t nervous at all.

“I’m excited but I hope I don’t throw a wild pitch,” Sorg said laughing.

Around 75 family members will be cheering on Phyllis during the first pitch at Thursday nights game.