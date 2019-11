DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Decatur Police say a child was struck by a car in Decatur Friday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., Adams County EMS and police were dispatched to the 6300 block of North Piqua Road, just across from Bellmont Middle School. Witnesses at the scene told police the child ran out into the path of the oncoming car.

The child was taken from the scene to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Police did not release the name or age of the child.