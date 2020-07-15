Child rescued from Kosciusko Co. lake

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A 5-year-old boy was recovered Tuesday night after going missing while swimming at Pike Lake Beach in Warsaw.

According to the Indiana DNR, emergency personnel responded to the beach around 7:15 p.m. after a child was reported missing at the swim area.

Witnesses said the boy was swimming near shore, then could not be located. A family member later found him unresponsive near the public swimming pier, in approximately five feet of water.

Emergency crews from multiple departments responded and provided CPR and lifesaving aid.

Paramedics took the boy to a hospital. He was later flown to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.