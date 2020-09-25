Child pulled from house fire dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the children pulled from a house fire Thursday morning has died.

It was just before 5 a.m. when firefighters were called to the 3800 block of Chancery Place, inside the Heather Ridge subdivision near Coventry Lane and Aboite Center Road, on a report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived and found one adult and three children in the home. They were taken to local hospitals.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Friday said one of the children died there. No other information about the victim was available.

The conditions of the others were not released.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out by 5:10 a.m. The home sustained moderate smoke and fire damage.

Police tape surrounded the home by mid-morning, and investigators were seen working at the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.