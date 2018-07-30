Child killed in Noble County farm accident

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - A child was killed after being struck by a farm implement at a northern Noble County property midday Monday.

Police and medics were called around 1:15 p.m. to property in the 7600 block of North County Road 175 East, south of Rome City, on a report of a farm accident. The caller told authorities that a child had been struck by a farm implement in a field and the child did not appear to be breathing, according to a Noble County Sheriff's Department report.

Dispatchers helped the caller perform CPR on the child until a Noble County EMS unit arrived.

"Unfortunately the child's injuries were too severe and the child was pronounced deceased at the scene," the report said.

It's not clear what type of farm implement struck the child. Farm implements can range from tractors to plows to balers or other machinery used on a farm.

The sheriff's department said the child's death remains under investigation. An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause and manner of death.

The child was not identified and it's not known how old the victim was.