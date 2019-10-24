Child hurt, SUV totaled after crash with semi

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The DeKalb County Sheriff says a four-year-old was taken to a hospital after an SUV rolled into the path of an oncoming semi.
The sheriff’s office says it occurred at the intersection of County Road 40 and State Road 1 around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The crash report says a 2016 GMC Acadia failed to yield the right of way, rolling into the intersection and into the path of the semi, a 2005 Kenworth.
The semi sustained front end damage while the Acadia was totaled, leaving Amber Peters, 32, with neck and back pain and a four-year-old with head injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital by EMS.