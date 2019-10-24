Child hurt, SUV totaled after crash with semi

Pictured: a semi and 2016 GMC Acadia collided after the DeKalb County Sheriff says the Acadia failed to yield the right of way and rolled into the path of the semi.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The DeKalb County Sheriff says a four-year-old was taken to a hospital after an SUV rolled into the path of an oncoming semi.

The sheriff’s office says it occurred at the intersection of County Road 40 and State Road 1 around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash report says a 2016 GMC Acadia failed to yield the right of way, rolling into the intersection and into the path of the semi, a 2005 Kenworth.

The semi sustained front end damage while the Acadia was totaled, leaving Amber Peters, 32, with neck and back pain and a four-year-old with head injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital by EMS.